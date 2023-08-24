trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652941
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan Applauds ISRO For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing

Taking to Twitter, the star shared his enthusiasm for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ram Charan Applauds ISRO For Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan extended his heartfelt wishes for the triumphant success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Taking to Twitter, the star shared his enthusiasm for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration.

"Mission Accomplished! Chandrayaan's touchdown on the moon is a remarkable achievement for India's space program. Congratulations to ISRO for their exceptional work and for taking us closer to the cosmos!" tweeted Ram Charan on the collective pride felt by the nation.


Fans eagerly anticipate the actor's upcoming project 'Game Changer.' Ram Charan continues to captivate hearts not only through his on-screen performances but also through his unwavering support for moments of national triumph and progress. Just as he celebrates India's achievements, enthusiasts eagerly await the icon’s upcoming projects.

