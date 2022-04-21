हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Charan

Ram Charan broke into tears when dad Chiranjeevi hugged him on sets of Acharya, details inside!

Ram Charan, who had the opportunity to spend every minute of the 'Acharya' film's production with his father Chirnjeevi , revealed how emotional he was at one point.

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, who broke into the pan-India scene with Rajamouli's 'RRR,' is currently promoting his next film, 'Acharya.' In a recent candid conversation with one of the scribes, the 'Rangasthalam' actor revealed how much he treasured his time spent with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi while filming 'Acharya.'

Ram Charan, who had the opportunity to spend every minute of the film's production with his father, revealed how emotional he was at one point.

The 'Magadheera' actor shared, "Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together."
 

"We then began to work on the sets, before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together. I had a feeling I needed to cherish these moments but couldn't express it," Ram Charan said.

After a few days of working together, Chiranjeevi reportedly opened up to Charan and said, "We will never be able to relive these moments, Charan. What a blessing it is to be on the same journey!! I intend to make the most of this situation."

"I was baffled. I was crying as I hugged him ", Ram Charan disclosed.

