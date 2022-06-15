MUMBAI: Leading Telugu film actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (June 15) and to make this special occasion more memorable, Upasana took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures on social media, leaving their fans excited.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Upasana dropped some snaps where the lovebirds make for one royal couple. In the pictures, Ram Charan looks handsome in a checkered coat and pants, while Upasana looks stunning in a green one-piece, which she teamed with silver shoes.

In the first photo, the couple posed together in the lobby of a building. In the second picture, they were seen in a garden. Upasana held Ram's hand as he smiled looking away from the camera. She captioned the post, "So much to be thankful for (hugging face, folded hands and red heart emojis) @alwaysramcharan #ur10." As soon as she shared the post, celebrities from the film fraternity wished the couple.





While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy anniversary my favourites", Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics"

Namrata Shirodkar said, "Happy happy anniversary to the two of you, many blessings always." Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Happpppy 10 here’s to 90 more."

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in London, commented 'Gorgeous'.

Before that, Ram Charan also shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle in which the couple was twinning. In the picture, the couple can be seen in white outfits and paired with sunglasses. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in 'Acharya' with his father and superstar Chiranjeevi. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He was also seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which crossed Rs 1100 worldwide box office in 28 days.

Next, he will be seen in 'RC15' with Kiara Advani.

