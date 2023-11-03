Ram Charan Drops Enigmatic Picture With Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi

New Delhi: Everyone's favourite, Ram Charan sure knows how to charm one and all. Recently, newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi hosted a magical cocktail night in Italy. The star-studded affair was made even more memorable with the heartfelt congratulations from none other than the global star, Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a stunning picture that perfectly encapsulated the essence of the evening. In the photo, you can see the dapper Varun Tej and the radiant Lavanya Tripathi in their cocktail attire, both looking resplendent. Standing beside them are the gracious couple of the evening, Ram Charan and his elegant wife, Upasana. The quartet painted a picture of happiness, elegance, and star power, with Ram Charan's heartfelt caption, "VarunLuv congratulations."

Ram Charan, renowned for his impeccable fashion sense, donned a perfectly tailored white suit that exuded sophistication and style. Ram Charan's heartfelt message and the stunning picture he shared on Instagram perfectly encapsulate the magic of that special evening, a night of glamour, love, and heartfelt wishes.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Devara' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has a film with 'KGF 2' director Prashant Neel in his kitty.