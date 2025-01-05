Advertisement
Ram Charan Expresses His Excitement For Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani express their excitement for Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ram Charan Expresses His Excitement For Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: The announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar has created a major buzz across the nation, and the recently released teaser has only amplified the excitement. Featuring Salman Khan's signature charm, jaw-dropping background music, and intense action sequences, the film is already being hailed as a potential blockbuster. Along with fans, Bollywood stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have also expressed their eagerness to see the film.

During a recent appearance on Bigg Boss, Ram Charan humorously said, "Salman Bhai, thoda derr hogaya aapka Sikandar bhi dekhna hai humko," to which Salman Khan responded, "Abhi aayega, Eid par aayega" Kiara Advani also chimed in, sharing her admiration for the teaser, saying, "We loved the teaser."

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is set to release on Eid 2025, with Salman Khan returning to the big screen in his much-anticipated role.

