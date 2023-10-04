Ram Charan Is All Smiles As He Meets MS Dhoni, Fans Comment, 'Two GOATS In One Frame'

New Delhi: Global star Ram Charan recently made his way to Mumbai for a brand shoot, setting the stage for an unforgettable meeting with the legendary former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a delightful Instagram post, Ram Charan shared this moment with his fans with the caption, "So happy to meet India's pride." This meeting India’s two remarkable players, one on field and one on screen, resonated deeply with fans across the nation.

The photograph captured Ram Charan in a sleek army green shirt and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a casual blue polo, both sharing genuine smiles.

Fans were elated by this memorable moment, as they commented "Two gods in one frame" and "Two GOATS of India."

As fans eagerly await Ram Charan's upcoming movie, 'Game Changer,' alongside the talented Kiara Advani, this meeting underscores the exceptional talent and pride that both Indian cricket and Indian cinema bring to the nation. It's a moment of celebration and recognition for these two iconic figures, symbolizing their remarkable achievements.