trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670999
NewsLifestylePeople
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan Is All Smiles As He Meets MS Dhoni, Fans Comment, 'Two GOATS In One Frame'

In a delightful Instagram post, Ram Charan shared this moment with his fans with the caption, "So happy to meet India's pride." This meeting India’s two remarkable players, one on field and one on screen, resonated deeply with fans across the nation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ram Charan Is All Smiles As He Meets MS Dhoni, Fans Comment, 'Two GOATS In One Frame' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Ram Charan recently made his way to Mumbai for a brand shoot, setting the stage for an unforgettable meeting with the legendary former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a delightful Instagram post, Ram Charan shared this moment with his fans with the caption, "So happy to meet India's pride." This meeting India’s two remarkable players, one on field and one on screen, resonated deeply with fans across the nation. 

The photograph captured Ram Charan in a sleek army green shirt and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a casual blue polo, both sharing genuine smiles. 

Fans were elated by this memorable moment, as they commented "Two gods in one frame" and "Two GOATS of India." 

As fans eagerly await Ram Charan's upcoming movie, 'Game Changer,' alongside the talented Kiara Advani, this meeting underscores the exceptional talent and pride that both Indian cricket and Indian cinema bring to the nation. It's a moment of celebration and recognition for these two iconic figures, symbolizing their remarkable achievements.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train