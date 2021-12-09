हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Charan

Ram Charan skips RRR trailer launch due to THIS reason!

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has got a thumping response for the theatrical trailer which was released earlier on Thursday.

Ram Charan skips RRR trailer launch due to THIS reason!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ram Charan had to skip the 'RRR' trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday as he had to attend a family wedding.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has got a thumping response for the theatrical trailer which was released earlier on Thursday. The makers had arranged for a screening of the trailer in the Telugu states.

Also, the movie's cast and crew, who flew to Mumbai, had interactive sessions with the Bollywood media. 'RRR' hero Jr NTR was also present at the event, while Ram Charan had to skip the media interaction as he was attending a family wedding.

Ram Charan and Upasana had to be at Upasana's sister Anushapala Kamineni's wedding. So Ram Charan had to call off the schedule where he was supposed to interact with the media.

Well, Ram Charan, who missed the show, will be soon kickstarting the promotional activities, as the 'RRR' team will travel to important cities, promoting the epic film.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in important roles, 'RRR' is a pan-India movie which is releasing in multiple languages across the country on January 7.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram CharanRRRRRR trailerJr NTRAlia BhattAjay DevgnSS Rajamouli
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Six Senses Fort heritage hotel covered with curtains to avoid cameras!

Must Watch

PT33M5S

Farmers at Singhu border prepare to head back home