Ram Charan To Attend Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya With Wife Upasana - Deets Inside

With an expected attendance of over a lakh devotees and approximately 7,000 guests from India and around the world, the ceremony is set to be a grand celebration of cultural and spiritual significance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have received an exclusive invitation to attend the auspicious consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitation was personally delivered to their home in Hyderabad. 

The Pran Pratishta ceremony, to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place in the historic town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This monumental event is anticipated to witness the presence of a distinguished gathering, including political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities. 

With an expected attendance of over a lakh devotees and approximately 7,000 guests from India and around the world, the ceremony is set to be a grand celebration of cultural and spiritual significance. Ram Charan and Upasana express their gratitude for the warm invitation. 

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. 

