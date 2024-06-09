Advertisement
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan To Conclude 'Game Changer' Filming In Rajahmundry, Deets

Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role, adding another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 10:59 AM IST|Source: IANS
Ram Charan To Conclude 'Game Changer' Filming In Rajahmundry, Deets (Image :@ Ram Charan/Instagram )

 Mumbai: Telugu star Ram Charan landed in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for the final leg of his shooting schedule for the political action thriller film ‘Game Changer’.

This leg of the shoot will see Ram Charan working alongside Sunil and Naveen Chandra, who play substantial supporting roles in the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali in pivotal roles.

Sources said that the Rajahmundry schedule of the film is expected to mark the completion of Ram Charan's portions in the film. Following this, he is expected to shoot for a couple of days in Hyderabad.

These final scenes may be filmed towards the end of June or early July as per a new development. With Charan wrapping up his role, director S Shankar will then have approximately 20-25 days to complete the remaining shoot, indicating a swift pace towards the film's release.

‘Game Changer’ is directed by the renowned S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore. Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role, adding another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative.

Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. 
 

