Ram Charan and wife Upasana are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Florence, Italy.

Hyderabad: In Florence, Italy, 'RRR' star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, are savouring the sweet moments of their lives. The mega couple flew to Italy to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, which is on June 14 (Tuesday), taking a break from their hectic commitments. Ram Charan posted photos from their vacation on Instagram.

Summer vibes abound in the photo shared by Ram Charan, the couple appears to be enjoying the time of their lives.

In the pictures, both of them are spotted in white outfits. Upasana is seen carrying an oversized hat. Ram Charan's Dolce & Gabbana white shirt with 'Bring Me To The Moon' has caught the attention of fashion lovers as well.

In terms of work, Ram Charan is now wrapping off his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's direction.

This film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

