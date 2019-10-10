close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamannaah

Tamannaah gets a 'bottle opener' fifth-largest black diamond gift and it can hurt your eyes!

Reportedly, it's the fifth-largest black diamond worth a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Tamannaah gets a &#039;bottle opener&#039; fifth-largest black diamond gift and it can hurt your eyes!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The ambitious period drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' starring megastar Chiranjeevi as the warrior king has done incredible business at the Box Office has been well received by the viewers.

And while celebrating the success of the film, actor-producer Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela decided to gift the lead actress of the movie Tamannaah Bhatia a huge rock.

The size of the diamond will leave your jaws on the floor and can actually hurt your eyes (get that feeling, right?). Reportedly, it's the fifth-largest black diamond worth a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Upasana shared Tamannaah's picture on Twitter where she can be seen wearing the gifted huge rock. Her caption reads: “A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy”

Tamannaah expressed her happiness on receiving the exquisite present and looking at the size of the rock, even called it a 'bottle opener'. She tweeted:

The film is set in the pre-independence era period. Originally made in Telugu, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages respectively. It has been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner.

The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu and Niharika Konidela in lead roles while Amitabh Bachchan plays a pivotal part in the epic narrative.

It released on October 2, 2019.

Lucky girl, Tamannaah!

 

Tags:
TamannaahTamannaah BhatiaSye Raa Narasimha Reddydiamond ringRam CharanUpasana Konidela
Next
Story

Mommy Amrita Singh applies 'kala tika' to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim to ward off evil and it's too cute—Watch

Must Watch

PT38M31S

Taal Thok Ke: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces protesters over PMC scam