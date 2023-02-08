topStoriesenglish2570968
Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Pens an Apology to Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Read on to Know why

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: South sensation Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday late evening.

Kiara looked every inch gorgeous in a pink lehenga. Sidharth wore an ivory shervani with a matching turban.

Speaking about work, Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

