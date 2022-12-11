Ram Gopal Varma reacts to licking, kissing Ashu Reddy's feet in viral video, drops new pic with Naina Ganguly

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has been facing heat after he was seen kissing and licking actress Anshu Reddy's toes in a viral video, has once again shocked his fans. RGV shared a note on Twitter reacting to the brutal trolling he has been facing on the video, which was meant to be a promotional interview of his film 'Dangerous'.

Speaking about his recent controversial 'licking' video, RGV stated that he felt the 'dangerous' emotion while sitting at Ashu Reddy's feet from his heroine Apsara Rani's dog named Harry Maharana. Take a look at the filmmaker's latest tweet:

"The DANGEROUS emotion I felt when sitting at the feet of #AshuReddy is what I learnt from @_apsara_rani's DOG." He shared the tweet along with a collage of two photos, the first one of actress Apsara Rani and his dog, and the second one showing him holding actress Ashu Reddy's feet.

The DANGEROUS emotion I felt when sitting at the feet of #AshuReddy is what I learnt from ⁦@_apsara_rani⁩ ‘s DOG whose insta I’d is https://t.co/Go23M7w5Kg pic.twitter.com/ilwPwjMdYd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 9, 2022

He also dropped a photo with 'Dangerous' actress Naina Ganguly, where the latter is donning a black sheer bodysuit.

Ram Gopal Varma has been brutally trolled for his latest promotional stunt with netizens calling him 'disgusting' and his deed as 'road class behaviour'. It is indeed a new log for a filmmaker who once helmed clutter-breaking movies such as Satya and Company before giving a complete disaster as Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY ..Full video releasing at 9.30 pm tonite pic.twitter.com/bJ2WSDi1qx — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 6, 2022

Speaking of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Dangerous', the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on December 9. It was promoted as 'India's First Lesbian Crime/ Action Film'. Both the leading actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly have worked with the director in the 2021 film 'D Company'.