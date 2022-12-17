Ram Gopal Varma reviews Avatar 2, calls it 'mind bending, SPECTACULAR'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was in the news lately for an obscene-looking video with actress Ashu Reddy, has recently watched James Cameron's Avatar 2 or Avatar: The Way of Water. And he is smitten by the presentation of the visually strong film. RGV took to social media and shared his review of the movie calling it 'Spectacular'.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote: Just bathed in AVATAR 2 ..It will be a crime to call it a film because It’s an experience of a life time ..SPECTACULAR VISUALS and MIND BENDING ACTION.. a few times it feels like a theme park visit bit I don’t mean that in a bad way

The visual spectacle of the decade has had a widespread release in six languages across India (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam), James Cameron’s magic has already taken over the desi audiences.

The second installment in the franchise sees the return of Stephen Lang's villain character Colonel Quaritch - who is seemingly revived through a Na'vi avatar form - once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Just like 2009's 'Avatar', Cameron is writing, producing, and editing 'Avatar: The Way of Water', in addition to directing. Jon Landau and Peter M Tobyansen produce. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.