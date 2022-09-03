New Delhi: Director Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview, stated that no one from Bollywood liked the film 'KGF 2'.

The director, who in a recent interview given to the website Bollywood Hungama said, "Two films that have f**ked up everything are KGF - Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. They are the opposite ends of the spectrum. The scary part of KGF – Chapter 2 is that nobody in Bollywood liked it. When a film you didn’t like does such numbers, you’ll be confused and you don’t know what to do."

He further said that a big director from the industry told him that he tried to watch the movie five times but couldn't finish it. The director added, "A very big director of Bollywood told me, ‘Ramu, I tried to watch it five times but I couldn’t go beyond half an hour’. He then got back to working on the script for his next film. While arguing over a scene, his scriptwriter reasoned, ‘But this kind of scene worked in KGF: Chapter 2, right?’! There’s a line in Hollywood, ‘You can argue with content, but you can’t argue with success’! Hence, whether or not you liked it, you can’t ignore its success."

The filmmaker, who is known for his direct statements, had earlier also criticised the movie, saying that he didn't like it and even in a tweet called it a 'Dark Cloud'.

However, the film, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring South superstar Yash, has been well received by audiences and fans worldwide. The film has done massive numbers at the box office and remains the biggest blockbuster of the year.