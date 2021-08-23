हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma's crazy dance video with Inaya Sultana goes viral, but director says it's not him! - Watch

In a viral video on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma appears to be dancing along with actress Inaya Sultana. However, the director later claimed that he's not the man in the video.

Ram Gopal Varma&#039;s crazy dance video with Inaya Sultana goes viral, but director says it&#039;s not him! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Ram Gopal Varma

New Delhi: Director Ram Gopal Varma recently shared a video from actress Inaya Sulatani's birthday party in which he appeared to be dancing with the actress. However, in his tweet along with the video, he stated that he is not the man dancing in the video and the girl in the red dress is not Inaya.

He wrote, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN."

In the video, Varma appears to be dancing with Inaya on her birthday to a Bollywood song. The duo is seen enjoying the performance to the fullest and vibing to the song's beats.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's tweet along with the video:

Netizens were stunned to see the video and while some praised him for his dance moves, others thought his actions were borderline inappropriate.

Actress Inaya Sultana also shared a picture from her birthday party with RGV in the frame.

 

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had recently launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021. The film is based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.

