Ram Gopal Varma's crazy dance video with Inaya Sultana goes viral, but director says it's not him! - Watch

New Delhi: Director Ram Gopal Varma recently shared a video from actress Inaya Sulatani's birthday party in which he appeared to be dancing with the actress. However, in his tweet along with the video, he stated that he is not the man dancing in the video and the girl in the red dress is not Inaya.

He wrote, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN."

In the video, Varma appears to be dancing with Inaya on her birthday to a Bollywood song. The duo is seen enjoying the performance to the fullest and vibing to the song's beats.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's tweet along with the video:

I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/K8nNera7Rc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 22, 2021

Netizens were stunned to see the video and while some praised him for his dance moves, others thought his actions were borderline inappropriate.

Actress Inaya Sultana also shared a picture from her birthday party with RGV in the frame.

This is best and unbelievable moments of my life love forever it's my birthday pic.twitter.com/lTDowAvixX — Inaya Sultana (@inaya_sultana) August 21, 2021

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had recently launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021. The film is based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.