Ram Kapoor-Gautami Kapoor's throwback vacation photo sets internet on fire

New Delhi: Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are one of the power couples of the television industry. The couple, who fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Ghar Ek Mandir' which was one of the most renowned shows during 2000-2002. They got married on Valentine's Day in 2003. Their perfect love story makes us fall in love with them more.

Recently, Gautami left the internet stunned when she shared a throwback picture with the love of her life from a beach vacation. The picture, taken in 2003, looked comparatively fitter than now. In fact, it was Ram Kapoor who stole the limelight in the picture, as he looked all lean and suave.

In the photo, Ram is seen in beige shorts, while Gautami looked strikingly stunning in black and red swimwear. "The year that was ...... 2003!!" she wrote in the caption.

Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments. "Omggggggggg.... The hottest couple is here love you both," wrote one of the users. "Wov both r superb perfect couple n hot n beautiful," wrote another. "Was this during the ghar ek mandir days ? That's when we fell in love with you both as a couple," questioned a user.

The couple has been together for 18 years now and has two children – a daughter and a son.

The two later starred together in films like Karan Johar’s 'Student Of The Year' and Saket Chaudhary’s 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects'.