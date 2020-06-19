Ram Kapoor: Managed to scare myself with villain's role in 'Abhay 2'

Mumbai: Actor Ram Kapoor is all set to play a negative character in the second season of the series "Abhay 2", and he says the experience of being bad on-screen was unlike anything he has done before.

"The promo is just a glimpse. The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it layers," Kapoor said.

He added: "It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they have given me all these years."

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes with the mind of an offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on ZEE5.