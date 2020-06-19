हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor: Managed to scare myself with villain's role in 'Abhay 2'

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on ZEE5.

Ram Kapoor: Managed to scare myself with villain&#039;s role in &#039;Abhay 2&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ram Kapoor is all set to play a negative character in the second season of the series "Abhay 2", and he says the experience of being bad on-screen was unlike anything he has done before.

"The promo is just a glimpse. The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it layers," Kapoor said.

He added: "It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they have given me all these years."

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes with the mind of an offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on ZEE5.

 

 

 

Tags:
Ram KapoorAbhay 2ZEE5
Next
Story

Mumbai Police questions Rhea Chakraborty, 2 others in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, seeks contract details from production house
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Martyr Jai Kishore Singh's body reaches his home town Vaishali