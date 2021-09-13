Raman dandyan and Gurinder Baasi is rising day by day in the music industry

New Delhi: Different industries and fields are on a constant rise, especially from the past few years, thanks to the consistent efforts, hard work, and resilience a few individuals have shown over the years.

These individuals have been hustling their way to the top in their chosen industries and making the most of the opportunities, and also creating newer ones for them. Raman dandyan and Gurinder baasi are such rare gem amongst these young talents from India, who, for his passion for music has been consistently walking his path, facing the challenges, and emerging as a true winner in the same.

It is unbelievable to know that Raman dandyan and Gurinder baasi are the only youngster, who with his pure love, passion, and commitment to music, has been shining brightly as a rising musical artist in the ever-so-evolving and growing music industry.

The young guys confesses that from a very young age, while he was still a kid, he realized his heart was inclined the most towards the world of music. Since he understood his true calling early in life, he decided to dive deep into the music industry to emerge as a dynamic young singer and artist.

Raman dandyan and Gurinder Baasi, today has given us hit songs such as Phantom, Double Cross, Fame etc. They confesses that they always wanted to do something different as a singer and offer a kind of uniqueness to the audiences and music lovers with his songs.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @ramandandyan1, @gurinder_baasi.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk Content)