SUNIL LAHRI

'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Supports UP Govt On Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Issue

Actor Sunil Lahri, who is known for his role as Lakshman in 'Ramayan', on Friday voiced his opinion on the ongoing ‘Kanwar Yatra nameplate’ controversy. 

|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 11:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Supports UP Govt On Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Issue (Image: @sunil lahri/ Instagram/ANI )

Mumbai: Actor Sunil Lahri, who is known for his role as Lakshman in 'Ramayan', on Friday voiced his opinion on the ongoing ‘Kanwar Yatra nameplate’ issue, expressing his support for the Uttar Pradesh government's decision.

The Kanwar Yatra nameplate controversy arose when the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the owners on their shops.

Following UP's lead, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh also issued similar orders. Sunil has expressed his support for this order.

A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor stated: "Name is our identity. We place a nameplate at our home entrance, so why should we shy away from putting it on our shops? Some people have a habit of making issues out of everything. They should stop doing politics on it."

Sunil remains active on social media, where he shares anecdotes from his 'Ramayan' days, interacts with fans, and provides insights into his personal and professional life.

Recently, the actor also voiced his opinion about the BJP losing the Ayodhya seat, blaming the "Ayodhyawasi" for it. He later clarified his statement. 

