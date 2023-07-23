trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639519
'Ramayan' Actress Dipika Chikhlia Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi After Ram Lalla's Darshan

Dipika was left in awe of Lord Ram’s statue and said that the divine light she saw on his face was her imagination. 

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

'Ramayan' Actress Dipika Chikhlia Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi After Ram Lalla's Darshan Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Ayodhya: Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, recently visited Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has done a lot for sanatanis since he came to power.

She was left in awe of Lord Ram’s statue and said that the divine light she saw on His face was her imagination. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she said, “After PM Modi came to power, he has done a lot for sanatanis and this should have happened long ago but is still better late than never. However, the place that is God's territory and a site of pilgrimage has to be given significance.”

While sharing her experience after Lord Ram’s darshan, she added,  “It is beyond my imagination that I have seen so much divine light on Lord Ram’s face; it is beyond my comprehension, I have not seen it anyplace, and tears welled up in my eyes when I saw Him yesterday. I knew that this is Lord Ram’s ibirthplace, therefore Ram ji is present here. After the construction of the grand temple, I will come again to seek the blessings of the Lord Ram. May God take away the sorrows of the devotees who visit Ram Lalla.”

Dipika was also known for her debut film 'Sun Meri Laila', opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films 'Rupaye Dus Karod', 'Ghar Ka Chiraag' and 'Khudai'. She also worked in 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. Dipika is busy in shooting for the show ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’. 
 
