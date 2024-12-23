Ramayan Actress Sai Pallavi Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Seeks Blessings

Mumbai: Actress Sai Pallavi, who will be next seen alongside Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming movie ‘Ramayan’, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi recently.

The actress also saw the Ganga aarti at the ghaat. This comes after the actress’s name came up in the controversy surrounding the Indian Army. Earlier, the actress, who was recently seen in the Tamil action war biopic ‘Amaran’, had inferred that the sense of safety and respect for defence forces depends on the perspectives of its citizens.

In a resurfaced video, the actress was seen talking about the Indian Army. She described the Indian Army as a formidable force that commands respect and instill fear in other armies due to its unwavering strength. The actress added how opinions differ depending on national allegiance, which can lead to Pakistan seeing the Indian Army as a threat just as India views certain groups.

She had said, “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes”. While Sai Pallavi faced criticism from one side, her fans extended their support to the actress. Her admirers shared posts on various social media platforms to support her. One social media user commented, “Sai Pallavi, please don't react to naysayers. We are there for you! We can see the manipulation in the out-of-context video. Please see her full interview before jumping to conclusion”.

Another user wrote, “Please see the full interview of Sai Pallavi… this has been taken out of context completely. She never said anything derogatory about the Indian Army. She holds high value for the Indian Army”. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has the pan-India film ‘Thandel’ in the pipeline.