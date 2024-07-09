New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's leaked look as Ram and Sita created a huge stir online amid the reports of them playing the lead in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the fans have been waiting for the actor to confirm that he is playing Lord Ram in the film, his co-star Indira Krishna confirms that she is playing the role of his mother in the film. A few weeks ago Indira shared a picture with Ranbir where she couldn't stop being a fan girl. And now in her latest interview too she heaped praise for the Animal star.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Indira said," I hold Ranbir in high regard. I am yet to encounter anyone like him in this industry. He has this magnetic presence. He exudes care, love, and kindness. If you’re seated in a corner, he’ll make his way over to you, greet you, and ask about your day. Who does that these days? He’s a wonderful person".

She further said that the actor has a zero attitude and hasn't met anyone like him ever," He puts everyone on set at ease. He has zero attitude. He’s not fake. In fact, he runs away from negativity and negative people. He doesn’t present himself as 'the star'".

It's not only Indira, but many actors have hailed Ranbir Kapoor as a genuine personality with zero attitude Suresh Oberoi too praised the star and even mentioned he called his mom Neetu Kapoor for giving him an upbringing like this.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.