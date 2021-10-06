Arvind Trivedi, ‘Ravan’ of TV show Ramayan and former BJP MP, dies in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the character of ‘Ravan’ in Ramanand Sagar’s cult TV show Ramayan, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 86 years old.

According to media reports, the veteran actor was not keeping well for quite some time and died after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure.

His last rites will be conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for essaying the role ‘Ravan’, had been part of several popular Gujarati films and TV shows.

During his 40-year long film and TV career, he had acted in close to 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati. Besides hugely popular Ramayan, the prolific actor also acted in “Vikram Aur Betaal.”

The veteran actor also acted in several social and mythological films as well. Apart from having a successful career in the TV industry, Trivedi was also a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. He was selected from the Sabarkatha constituency.

The well-known actor is also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) following the resignation of filmmaker Vijay Anand from the post.

Last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the cult TV show Ramayan was broadcast by Doordarshan and it topped the popularity ratings.