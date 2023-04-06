New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was an epic television show which has a special place in the hearts of audiences across all age groups. Also, the lead characters who played the iconic roles etched a special place in viewers' memories. Dipika Chikhlia, who essayed Goddess Sita on the show has forever been loved by her fans in the same avatar. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, she shared videos online.

An avid Instagram user, Dipika posted two special videos praying to Lord Hanuman on his Jayanti. In one of the videos, she can be seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa with full devotion. Dipika looked beautiful in a mustard saree with a pink-gold statement necklace. In the caption she wrote: Aap sabhi ko hanuman ji ki janm utsav ki shubhkamnaen

During the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period, making this generation familiar with the epics. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel.

In Ramayan, actor Arun Govil played Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri was seen as Lord Lakshman. Late legendary star Dara Singh was seen in Lord Hanuman's role whereas Arvind Trivedi played the Ravana.

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom.