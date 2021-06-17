हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Taurani duped by fake COVID vaccination camp? Producer worried about employees vaccine jabs

In a recent interview, producer Ramesh Taurani claimed 356 of his employees got their first vaccine dose on May 30 and June 3 but haven't received their certificates yet. He's now worried if the vaccines were legitimate.

Ramesh Taurani duped by fake COVID vaccination camp? Producer worried about employees vaccine jabs
File photo

New Delhi: Renowed producer Ramesh Taurani claimed that more than 300 hundred of his employees got vaccinated, however they haven't received their certificates yet, as per his statement to a leading daily.

The producer told India Today that approximately 356 people working for his production house got their first vaccine dose on May 30 and June 3, but didn't receive a certificate which people usually receive on the same day.

He said, "Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by this Saturday (June 12), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water? We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital."

Shockingly, this was the second report of a potential fake vaccination drive in Mumbai. A few days ago, at the Hiranandani Heritage Society, 390 residents received COVID vaccines by a camp that was set up inside the society. This drive was also conducted by Sanjay Gupta from SP Events. What created suspicion around the vaccines was that none of the residents received a confirmation on getting the jab or got any post-COVID vaccine symptoms.

The hospitals, that the vaccine drive representatives claimed to be a part of such as Nanavati and Lifeline, denied having any connection to the vaccination camp in the society.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ramesh TauraniFake COVID vaccination campMumbai fake vaccinationTips Industries
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos' from World Test Championship final venue

Must Watch

PT6M52S

DNA: Twitter becomes new 'toolkit' of fake news?