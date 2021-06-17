Ramesh Taurani duped by fake COVID vaccination camp? Producer worried about employees vaccine jabs

New Delhi: Renowed producer Ramesh Taurani claimed that more than 300 hundred of his employees got vaccinated, however they haven't received their certificates yet, as per his statement to a leading daily.

The producer told India Today that approximately 356 people working for his production house got their first vaccine dose on May 30 and June 3, but didn't receive a certificate which people usually receive on the same day.

He said, "Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by this Saturday (June 12), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water? We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital."

Shockingly, this was the second report of a potential fake vaccination drive in Mumbai. A few days ago, at the Hiranandani Heritage Society, 390 residents received COVID vaccines by a camp that was set up inside the society. This drive was also conducted by Sanjay Gupta from SP Events. What created suspicion around the vaccines was that none of the residents received a confirmation on getting the jab or got any post-COVID vaccine symptoms.

The hospitals, that the vaccine drive representatives claimed to be a part of such as Nanavati and Lifeline, denied having any connection to the vaccination camp in the society.