Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati debunks kidney transplant rumours

Speculations were rife that Rana Daggubati had lost weight owing to a chronic kidney problem, and that he is in the States for transplant. 

New Delhi: "Baahubali" star Rana Daggubati has rubbished reports claiming that he is in the United States for a kidney transplant.

"I am currently in the US for a few weeks to research about (my next project) and meet a few visual effects companies for special effects for one of my upcoming project," Rana said, adding: "I am scheduled to visit Technicolor's Pre Production facility and working with digital domain on 'Hiranyakashyap'." 

Speculations were rife that Rana had lost weight owing to a chronic kidney problem, and that he is in the States for transplant. 

In Bollywood, the actor has "Housefull 4", "Haathi Mere Saathi" and "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" coming up, besides "Virataparvam" in Telugu. 

