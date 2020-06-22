Rana Daggubati’s fiancée Miheeka Bajaj’s stunning pics light up the internet

New Delhi: Going by the stunning pictures which Rana Daggubati’s fiancée Miheeka Bajaj shared recently on Instagram, it appears that the pre-wedding functions have already begun for the couple. Miheeka has lit up Instagram with pictures of herself looking like a million bucks in an embellished pink and mint-green lehenga from the studios of Jayanti Reddy. She aced her look with an elegant jadau set and a maangteeka.

“The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special,” Miheeka captioned her post.

Take a look:

What caught our attention is a picture of Miheeka wearing a mask with the couture, which was shared by her jewellery brand - Krsala jewels - on their Instagram page. Krsala jewels belongs to her mother Bunty Bajaj.

Rana Daggubati introduced his ladylove on social media in May. The couple had a small roka ceremony in Hyderabad later in the month in the presence of only family members.

As per reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot in August. However, an official confirmation on the wedding date is awaited.

Miheeka is an entrepreneur. She hails from a business family of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.