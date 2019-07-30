Rana Daggubati to co-produce biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan

Chennai: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has signed up as a co-producer of the anticipated and upcoming biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the former Sri Lankan cricketer, who is one of leading wicket-takers of the world.

Rana will co-produce the film along with Suresh Productions, in association with DAR Motion Pictures.

"Suresh Productions and I will associate with DAR Motion Pictures in telling the story of a legend through a legendary actor -- Vijay Sethupathi -- as Muthiah Muralitharan," Rana said.

The project will go on floor from December.

On being signed for the project, an excited Sethupathi said: "I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who has made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I am looking forward to it. I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me."

The yet-untitled film, which will be made in Tamil, and released in multiple languages, will be directed by MS Sripathy. The other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.