New Delhi: The desi audience is eagerly waiting to watch some exciting new on-screen couples. Ever since the much-hyped trailer of Brahmastra has arrived, fans are keen on checking out the chemistry between the newly married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are sharing reel space together for the first time. With this Jodi making a new appearance, here is looking at such most anticipated new on-screen power couples that will be seen in upcoming films:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s recently wedded Jodi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have taken over the hearts and souls of the nation. Their upcoming film, Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films in India and the netizens are very excited to see them together for the first time.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas

Bollywood queen Kriti Sanon and Pan India actor Prabhas are spectacular actors and are popular for taking up space in their films. The audience is really looking forward to seeing 2 such strong screen holders, complement each other as they will be seen together in their forthcoming film Adipurush. The magnum opus of a film is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in crucial roles.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Greek God Hrithik Roshan are all set to work together for the first time in ‘Fighter’. Their forthcoming film is Bollywood’s highly anticipated film and the entire nation is excited to watch their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to release in 2023.