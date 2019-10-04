close

Ranbir

Ranbir, Alia turn brand ambassadors for Lay's

Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these Lay's packs. 

New Delhi: Days after a short clip from their television commercial went viral, actors and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were officially announced as the faces of potato chips brand Lay's on Friday.

In a teaser launched on social media, Alia and Ranbir are seen endorsing 'Smile Deke Dekho' campaign of Lay's, which has introduced packs that feature six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions.

Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these Lay's packs. As Alia poses with the packs and gives different smiles, Ranbir joins in the fun and photobombs the picture with a whacky smile of his own.

 

