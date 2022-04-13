NEW DELHI: B-Town power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14. Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt and uncle Robin Bhatt have confirmed that the wedding is happening. In fact, Rabin had a few days ago revealed that the wedding will be a 4-day affair and ceremonies will take place at the actor's house.

We bring to you some exclusive details about wedding food menu.

As per an insider, the wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with a Ganesh Puja at the actor's house, after which a mehendi function was held. At the Ganesh Puja and mehendi ceremony, pure vegetarian food was served to the guests. The Kapoors booked Muthuswamy caterers of Matunga, who are known for speciality in south Indian dishes. The food menu included items like idli, dosa, meduvada, chaat-papri, bhalle among other things. Several other wonderful dishes too were a part of the food menu. Lassi was also kept along with sweets.

For the unversed, the Kapoor clan is a big foodie and there is no secret to it. Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu has invited special chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for her son's wedding. Furthermore, since Alia Bhatt is a vegetarian, there will be separate counters of special vegan and vegetarian food for her and her guests.

Well, the Kapoors and the Bhatt have left no stone unturned to make sure that their wedding day is memorable for their guests too.

Live TV