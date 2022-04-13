हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple's mehendi ceremony's food menu revealed, idli, dosa, bhalle served to guests

As per an insider, the wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with a Ganesh Puja at the groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's house, after which a mehendi function was held. At the puja and the mehendi ceremony, pure vegetarian food was served to the guests. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhat wedding: Couple&#039;s mehendi ceremony&#039;s food menu revealed, idli, dosa, bhalle served to guests
File photo

NEW DELHI: B-Town power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 14. Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt and uncle Robin Bhatt have confirmed that the wedding is happening. In fact, Rabin had a few days ago revealed that the wedding will be a 4-day affair and ceremonies will take place at the actor's house. 

We bring to you some exclusive details about wedding food menu.

As per an insider, the wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with a Ganesh Puja at the actor's house, after which a mehendi function was held. At the Ganesh Puja and mehendi ceremony, pure vegetarian food was served to the guests. The Kapoors booked Muthuswamy caterers of Matunga, who are known for speciality in south Indian dishes. The food menu included items like idli, dosa, meduvada, chaat-papri, bhalle among other things. Several other wonderful dishes too were a part of the food menu. Lassi was also kept along with sweets.

For the unversed, the Kapoor clan is a big foodie and there is no secret to it. Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu has invited special chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for her son's wedding. Furthermore, since Alia Bhatt is a vegetarian, there will be separate counters of special vegan and vegetarian food for her and her guests. 

Well, the Kapoors and the Bhatt have left no stone unturned to make sure that their wedding day is memorable for their guests too. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Alia weddingAlia Bhatt weddingranbir alia picsNeetu KapoorRanbir Aliabrahmastra
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan enjoys workcation in Mauritius amidst Shehzada shoot, Farah Khan comments on his post

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Pakistan's new government takes big step to stop inflation