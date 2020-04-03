Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt lock December for wedding? Deets inside

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours have piqued the interest of fans one more time. The latest round of reports suggest that the couple is eyeing a December wedding this year, even though the dates are not yet confirmed because of the current global health crisis.

According to a report in Mid-Day.com, close friends have hinted at a December wedding. Also, rumour has it that both are dividing their time between his residence in Bandra and Alia's in Juhu.

The report quoted a source as saying that earlier the family was planning to have a destination wedding which has now been cancelled. The gala affair will take place somewhere at the end of December and the pre-wedding functions will begin from December 21, reportedly.

The duo will have a four-day pre-wedding festivities keeping them busy but the families are yet to lock the final dates.

However, no official statement from the couple has been made regarding their wedding as yet.