Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make first appearance with daughter Raha Kapoor, see pics

NEW DELHI: New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were pictured with daughter Raha Kapoor for the first time on Friday afternoon. The star couple, who had earlier requested the media to not capture their daughter until she reach a certain age, took their little bundle of joy for a stroll. Also spotted with the Kapoor family was Alia's sister Shaleen Bhatt.

The trio - Ranbir, Alia and Shaleen were seen in in all-black attire as they stepped out together for a walk. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl - Raha Kapoor on November 6. Alia and Ranbir had met and came close to each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The duo dated each other for over 5 years before getting hitched in April 2022.

Take a look at their photos below:

Back in November, Alia Bhatt had announced the news of her daughter's arrival with an adorabl post and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

On the wok front, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart Of Stone', co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Zee Le Zaraa'.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Shamshera', has 'Animal' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' under his belt.