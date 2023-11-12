Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Make Heads Turn At Kareena Kapoors Diwali Bash - Watch Video

New Delhi: Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often astounded netizens with their presence in public. Recently, the paps spotted the dynamic duo making a romantic entry to Kareena and Saif's house. Glittering in ethnic outfits, the 'Brahmastra' stars arrived at the party wearing ethnic outfits. While Alia looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, Ranbir opted for a sharp black kurta that he paired with a black jacket and white pants.

As they posed for the paparazzi, the couple held hands. Kareena Kapoor's bash was attended by several celebrities. Ranbir's mother-actress Neetu Kapoor also attended the festive bash held at Kareena and Saif's house in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was spotted wearing a pink salwar suit. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were also clicked by paps before entering the party.

One of the memorable memonts was indeed when Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived together in traditional wear. While Randhir wore cream, Babita was in soft pink and were accompanied by their caretakers.

Earlier, taking to Instagram Story, Kareena posted an adorable picture with Saif. In the image, the couple can be seen striking a stylish pose. Kareena opted for a red Saree and Saif complemented her by wearing a dhoti-kurta set. Bebo captioned, "And one with the man."\

In another awe-worthy moment, earlier in the day Kareena gave a glimpse of a rangoli created by her sons -- Taimur and Jeh. "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone [?]," Kareena hilariously summed up the moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.