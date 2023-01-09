Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s PDA-filled moments go viral as they cheer for Mumbai City FC during Indian Super League match- SEE PICS

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on Sunday evening, took some time off parenting duties to see Mumbai City FC`s Indian Super League clash against Kerala Blasters in Mumbai. Several pictures of the couple have been doing the rounds on the internet in which they are seen cheering for Ranbir`s co-owned team Mumbai City FC.

In one of the images, Ranbir is seen discussing the game with Alia. The actors also gave major PDA moments during the match. In one photograph, Alia and Ranbir are seen holding hands while sitting in the stands. The two even met and congratulated players from Mumbai City FC after their stupendous win.

See the pictures

Ranbir`s love for football is well known. In fact, the couple announced the name of their daughter Raha in a sporty way. Days after Raha was born, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture of Raha wrapped in her parents` arms. The focus of the photo is a Barca jersey framed on a wall that has Raha`s name printed on it.

Sharing the same picture on its Twitter handle, FC Barcelona wrote, "Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can`t wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby`s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar`s `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan`s romantic comedy film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s gangster drama film `Animal` alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.