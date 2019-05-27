close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt star together in TV ad

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt star together in TV ad

Mumbai: Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the first time in a TV commercial.

In Flipkart's latest campaign "India Ka Fashion Capital", Alia reveals Ranbir's everyday fashion to a group of wannabe adults and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him.

Ranbir, in his turn, revealing his fashion statement for the summer says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person, and likes a pair of cool shades to complete the look.

Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Flipkart, said in a statement: "Flipkart Fashion today is India's preferred fashion platform, with the latest, trendiest styles, updated daily. We are excited to have partnered, yet again, with some of India's finest actors including Alia and Ranbir, for this campaign.

"We are certain that with our unique proposition to offer Something New Everyday, our consumers will find reasons to visit and interact with our platform daily."

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattTV advertisementBollywood
Next
Story

Veteran action director and Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan dies at 77

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Chemistry defeated Arithmetic in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 says PM Modi