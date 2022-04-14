NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally a married couple now. Social media is filled with dreamy pictures from their wedding. The newlyweds stepped out of their wedding venue and posed together as Mr and Mrs before the shutterbugs. Soon, their near and dear ones took to social media and dropped congratulatory messages for the duo.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be extremely close to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was among the first from the tinsle town to drop a heartfelt message for them.

Dropping several photos from Alia-Ranbir's wedding, Karan Johar wrote a heartfet caption, that read, "It's days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here's to decades of ख़ुशियाँ."

Alia, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they had tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... In our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," the caption by Ranbir and Alia, read.

The couple arrived walking hand-in-hand to the beats of drums and greeted the media and waiting fans with folded hands. As they posed for pictures, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms and walked back to the building as fans broke into a cheerful applause.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The wedding festivities were a tight-knit affair with the media stationed outside getting morsels of information about what was going inside till Alia finally shared the pictures from the wedding on her social media pages.

Ranbir does not have an official social media account.

Given that both Ranbir, Raj Kapoor's grandson and a scion of the first family of Bollywood, and Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, are from Bollywood families, the star presence was a given, and kept the cameras whirring.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shlok Ambani were also in attendance.

The entire stretch from 'Vastu' to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live was strung with lights from trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.

The wedding caps a hectic week for reporters and photographers tasked with covering the endlessly discussed star wedding as the last several days were akin to piecing together a jigsaw - white curtains used as screens on windows, celeb designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee branded bags going in, stray comments from family and studied silence from Alia and Ranbir.

Live TV