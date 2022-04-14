NEW DELHI: Not long after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially became Mrs and Mr Kapoor as the two took pheras at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai. Their special day was attended by close friends and family. After their shaadi, Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to officially welcome Alia to the Kapoor khandaan.

Sharing a photo of Ranbir and Alia, Kareena wrote, “Our hearts are full Welcome to the family my darling Alia (sic).”

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with the newlyweds and congratulated them. She captioned her post, “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai (sic).”

Soon after they got wed, Alia shared a bunch of dream-like pictures of the couple on her social media. Taking to her Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures with Ranbir, who's seen sporting a well-developed beard. She wrote in the caption, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home, in our favourite spot -- the balcony we`ve spent the last five years of our relationship -- we got married."

She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together, memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhimna Kapoor Sahani shared the wedding photo and wrote in the caption, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

