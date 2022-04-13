New Delhi: Ahead of the much-hyped Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the latest reports confirm that the auspicious Ganesh Puja was performed this morning to kick off the pre-marriage festivities today.

Groom Ranbir's actress mom Neetu Kapoor, bride's father Mahesh Bhatt, Reema Jain and few other family members arrived at Pali Hill house - Vastu for the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha, who is invoked before any auspicious event including weddings.

Paparazzi also clicked Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home - Vastu. All dressed up, she wore a neon green churidaar and greeted the media from her car only.

After the Ganpati puja, the pre-wedding festivities will begin.

Several reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia's mehendi and sangeet will take place on Wednesday, April 13. The Haldi ceremony will be performed on the same day as the wedding - on Thursday, April 14 respectively.

Ranbir and Alia have not given any official statement regarding their wedding as yet.