Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Play Football With Alia Bhatt: ‘My Wife Is Very…’

We all know about actor Ranbir Kapoor's deep love for football as he has been an avid footballer and a die-hard fan since his school days. From attending major football matches to wearing football club jerseys and also owning a football club of his own, the actor has time and time displayed his love for the sport. Apart from that, he has often spoken about his admiration for the game. Now, the actor has said that he would never play football with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt. In a conversation with Puma India, the actor, on being asked who he will never play a football match with, named his wife, further explaining the reason behind it.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known for having a very warm and friendly bonding, the surprising remark by the Brahmastra actor might leave you a bit confused. Well, there's nothing to worry about.

During his latest interaction with Puma India, while launching the jersey of Mumbai FC, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about an opponent with whom he would never play a football match. Replying to the same, he immediately mentioned his wife and added that she is very competitive and would sulk for a long time if she loses the match.

"I think I'll choose my wife Alia. Because she's very competitive. And if I beat her, I know I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she will really sulk with me. So, I think I would avoid playing with her," Ranbir told the interviewer, leaving her in splits.

Further, as the interviewer went on to add that Alia might have a longer celebration if she wins, the actor reacted in agreement and said, "Exactly. I'm screwed both ways."

Ranbir Kapoor Speaks About His Love For Football

During his interview, Ranbir Kapoor further opened up about his love for the sport and said that he dreams about playing in major tournaments with big players like Messi. He also spoke about how he was an average student in school but used to love playing football.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor is among those few Bollywood actors who are avid football lovers. He is a major Barcelona supporter and a big fan of Lionel Messi. He has also got a Barca jersey signed by the legendary footballer himself.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic-comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He is now gearing up for the release of his next. Animal. The film is scheduled to release in December this year.