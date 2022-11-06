Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby to arrive soon? Parents-to-be spotted arriving at Mumbai hospital

NEW DELHI: B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April this year, arrived at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. As per several reports, the actors have reached the hospital for her delivery. However, some people assumed that they might have come for her routine check-up. It was reported earlier that Alia's delivery date is anytime between November 20-30. Alia had hosted a baby shower with her friends and family members only recently.

"#Aliabhatt and #RanbirKapoor arrived at Ambani Hospital on Girgaon at 730 am today for delivery," the post by the paparazzo read.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce that they were expecting their child together soon after their marriage. Alia shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. The actress continued to shoot for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' in Spain and promoted 'Brahmastra'. She also launched her maternity wear 'Edamama'. However, Alia and Ranbir were not seen at any Diwali parties or Bollywood gatherings in the last two months. The two have been maintaining a rather low profile and almost no presence on social media.

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.