NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is the latest Bollywood film to have drawn flak from netizens. The film has been facing a boycott call from a section after Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha'.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been promoting the film ahead of its release. The makers have dropped two songs - Kesariya and Deva Deva which have already created enough buzz among the masses. However, the film has been facing a boycott call from netizens.

Some of people pointed out how Ranbir Kapoor was a part of Aamir Khan's 2014 release 'PK', a comedy-drama film which got mired in controversy for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Watching #Brahamastra is funding TERRORIST of 26/11 #AliaBhatt brother was involved in 26/11 terror attack.



STOP FUNDING MADARSACHAP BOLLYWOOD IN NAME OF HINDU GODS#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/Iy857oJYJk — Hrishi Gupta (@rishigupta192) August 14, 2022

It is to be noted that 'Brahmastra' had earlier run into another controversy after one of the scenes featured actor Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple with his shoes on. However, after the film was accused of playing with the sentiments of Hindus, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification and stated that the scene featuring Ranbir ringing bells was from a Durga Puja pandal and not of a temple.

In addition, Sushant Singh Rajput fans on social media have also been trending 'Boycott Brahmastra'. Sushant's fans feel that the late actor was the original choice to play the lead in the film but lost out on the offer to Ranbir due to nepotism in the industry. SSR fans are also miffed with Alia Bhatt for allegedly insulting the actor on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The Boycott trend has not spared Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' either. 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is a few months away from its release. However, its started trending on social media on Sunday after certain Twitter users began trending #BoycottPathaan.