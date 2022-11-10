Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first photo with newborn out as they leave hospital, see pics

NEW DELHI: B-Town adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with their first child, a baby girl on November 6. Alia, who was rushed to Mumbai's RN Hosital on Sunday morning, on Thursday returned back home along with her daughter. The new parents - Alia and Ranbir were captured as they left from the hospital together in their car. Ranbir was seen carrying his child in his arms and shielding her from paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor was also captured arriving back at their home in a separate car.

Hours after the delivery, Alia shared the joy with her fans on social media and shared a note along with a sketch of a lion, writing, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai on Sunday.

Alia and Ranbir had an intimate wedding at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. Only close friends and family members were in attendance. Alia Bhatt took all her fans and dear ones by surprised when she announced in June that she and Ranbir are all set to welcome their first child.

Alia shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. The actress continued to shoot for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' in Spain and promoted 'Brahmastra'. She also launched her maternity wear 'Edamama'.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.