Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest 'Brahmastra' pics from snow-capped Manali are breaking the internet

New Delhi: The stunning duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently welcomed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The lead pair shot a few sequences there and returned to the bay a few days back. Now, their on-set pictures have flooded the internet.

At the backdrop of the very picturesque snow-capped mountains of Manali, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen deeply engrossed in discussing something important with a 'Brahmastra' team member.

Several fan clubs have shared the pictures on social media. Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt is braving the chilly weather in her fashionable neon jacket while Ranbir has a curious expression on his face as he looks dapper in black.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'. The project is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the screens next year.

'Brahmastra' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Naagin' of small screens, Mouni Roy, in pivotal parts. The latter will be seen playing a negative role for the first time on-screen.

This will be Ayan and Ranbir's third outing together after 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.