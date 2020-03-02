Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's leaked dance video from 'Brahmastra' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The latest 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra'. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

Just as the buzz for this one is high, a recent dance clip of the lead actors from the movie has hit the internet. It looks like a leaked video of a song where Alia and Ranbir can be seen grooving amid a huge crowd.

Watch the leaked video here:

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy which releasing on December 4, 2020. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in the movie which is also a first for the actress.