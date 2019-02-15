हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Valentine dinner date pic is not to be missed! See inside

Looks like it was a private cosy dinner as the two didn't want to be disturbed by the paps hovering around them.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt&#039;s Valentine dinner date pic is not to be missed! See inside

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt remain one of the most talked about real-life jodis amongst fans and industry people. Brushing aside the rumours of a break-up, the adorable duo celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Ranbir and Alia dined together and famous celebrity chef Harsh Dixit cooked a romantic and sumptuous meal for the two.

He shared the picture with the couple on Instagram with a caption revealing what the stars ate. “Happy Valentine’s Day. All smiles post a #NotSoNasty 3 course valentines dinner. The menu tonight included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of  Obviously #ZeroSugar coz #Diet #ValentinesDay #Love #Keto #SemiCheatMeal #HisAndHers #PrivateDinners #PrivateChef #TrueCooks #Mumbai.”



On the work front, Alia is riding high on the rave reviews her recently released movie 'Gully Boy' is getting. The actress has been appreciated for her performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will hit the screens this year in December.

 

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattValentine's DayRanbir Kapoor girlfriendGully Boy
