Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to Lake Como for a holiday?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often giving us major relationship goals. Be it arriving together at an event or being spotted shopping at NYC, the two win hearts each time news regarding them surface. Fans lovingly call them 'Raila' and are always eager to know more about the two.

As per the latest reports, the duo is currently holidaying in Europe and their next destination is Lake Como, Italy.

A Filmfare report reveals that Ranbir and Alia will be flying to Lake Como soon. A source told Filmfare, “This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty.”

The source further added that the two plan to visit several places across Europe and will get back to work after this holiday.

Interestingly, the name Lake Como has become synonyms with 'Wedding'. After all, this is the same place where power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia await the release of 'Brahmastra'. The film will hit the screens in 2020 and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.