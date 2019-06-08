close

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seek blessings at a temple in Varanasi, pic goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi, shooting for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seek blessings at a temple in Varanasi, pic goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi, shooting for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. A few days ago, pictures of the two from the sets went viral in which they were seen on a boat. And now, another picture has floated on the internet in which the cutesy couple can be seen striking a pose outside the renowned Kashi Vishwanath temple along with some fans.

The picture is going viral and fans can't stop gushing over 'Raila'.

Check it out here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmygram (@filmy_graam) on

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other since last year. Since then, the duo has been spotted together at various occasions. Be it shopping on the streets of New York or striking a pose with each other's families, Alia and Ranbir are adored by many!

If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love while shooting for 'Brahmastra', which is slated to release in the summer of 2020. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Bachchan senior have teamed up for a film which further raises the excitement level for it.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

