Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pic from Switzerland goes viral—See inside

Alia will share screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt&#039;s pic from Switzerland goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most adored couples of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often seen spending time together. Be it ringing in the New Year abroad or stepping out for a dinner/movie date, it is a delight to see these two together. The endearing duo's pics and videos often go viral and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Ranbir and Alia were in Switzerland yesterday and a picture of them has gone viral.

On the work front, Alia's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has received rave reviews and is being lauded by fans and critics. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the male lead in the film and both him and Alia have been appreciated for their performance.

Alia will share screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board and is slated to release this year.

As per reports, it is on sets of 'Brahmastra' that Ranbir and Alia fell in love. Even though the two haven't 'officially' confirmed their relationship, it is evident that there is more than what meets the eye. 

